Firefighters quickly put out fire in Mountlake Terrace home Thursday morning

Quick work by firefighters prevented major damage from fire at a Mountlake Terrace home Thursday morning, South County Fire said.

The fire, reported around 8:15 a.m., occurred in the 5000 block of 242nd Street Southwest. Firefighters had the fire out less than five minutes after arriving and kept it contained to the area where it started.

One person was treated by firefighters at the scene for a burn injury while trying to extinguish the flames. American Red Cross Northwest Region and Support 7 responded to assist two people who were displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started in or around the home’s clothes dryer.

South County Fire recommends that you clean your dryer’s filter before or after every load. And once each year (or more often if clothes are taking longer to dry), clean lint from the exhaust vent pipe or hire a duct-cleaning service to do it for you.