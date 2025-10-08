Firefighters contain Mountlake Terrace house fire, no injuries

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Firefighters swiftly extinguished a house fire at 4300 block of 216 Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.

According to South County Fire, firefighters arrived around 6:30 p.m. and saw flames through the window of a duplex. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes with damage mainly limited to the kitchen.

Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers assisted two adults displaced by the fire.

South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said that the homeowner was not home when the fire happened, and the case is still under investigation.

South County Fire reminds residents to check their smoke alarms and practice a home fire escape plan with their families.