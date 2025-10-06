Firefighters contain container fire at Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

South County Fire responded to a container fire Monday morning at Snohomish County’s Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace. No injuries were reported, and crews overhauled the area to ensure the fire is completely extinguished, according to South County Fire’s Facebook post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

County officials reminded residents that what goes into household garbage and recycling bins can have serious consequences.

Residents should never place the following items in garbage or recycling containers:

Hot coals or ashes. Let them cool completely before disposal.

Batteries of any kind, especially lithium-ion batteries used in electronics and tools.

Combustible liquids such as gasoline, paint thinner or solvents.

For information on how to safely dispose of hazardous items, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/solidwaste

Find battery recycling locations at call2recycle.org.