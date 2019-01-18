Firefighters’ charity basketball game Jan. 19 to benefit burn foundation

Firefighters from South County Fire & Rescue and the Everett Fire Department will play a Firefighters Charity Basketball game Saturday, Jan. 19, at 4:30 p.m., with ticket proceeds benefiting the Washington State Council of Firefighters Burn Foundation.

The game will be at the Walt Price Fitness Center at Everett Community College and will be played between the Everett CC vs. Edmonds Community College women’s and men’s basketball games.

The women’s game will start at 2:30 and the men’s teams will play at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $5 per person , and the public is welcome.

Everett Community College Athletic Director Garet Studer coordinated this charity basketball game on the same day that the Everett CC Trojans and Edmonds CC Tritons compete for the Everett/Edmonds Rivalry Trophy, known as the “T” Trophy.

“We wanted to come up with a fun and creative way to host a local heroes night, and that evolved into a charity basketball game between the Everett Fire Department and the South Snohomish County Fire Department,” he said. “When we were looking at dates to host the game, and we saw a perfect opportunity on the day that we hosted Edmonds CC which added even more of a community feel to our big rivalry game.”

For more information about the charity basketball game, contact Garet Studer at 425-388-9328 or by email at [email protected].