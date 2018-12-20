Fire safety tips for the holidays, from South County Fire and Rescue

The winter holidays are a common time for structure fires, and South County Fire and Rescue offers the following safety tips:

Candle safety

Consider using flameless, battery-operated candles.

Extinguish candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Keep lit candles away from curtains, decorations, a Christmas tree, paper and other items that can burn.

Use sturdy candleholders that do not tip and are made of materials that cannot burn. Make sure candleholders are large enough to collect dripping wax.

Keep lit candles away from pets and children.

Christmas trees

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving or going to bed.

Place the tree at least three feet away from a heat source like a fireplace, heater or light.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Water the tree daily.

One of every three home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems.

After Christmas, get rid of your tree. Dried-out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home, garage or placed outside near the home.

Fireplace safety

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out.

Do not burn paper in your fireplace.

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home.

Put ashes outside in a metal container with a lid, at least three feet from your home.

Have your chimney cleaned out and inspected each year by a professional.