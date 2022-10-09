Fire Prevention Week launches with ‘Fire Won’t Wait — Plan Your Escape’

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” This year also marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Protection Week.

This year’s campaign, running Oct. 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. It is important to know what to do if fire breaks out in your home. In most circumstances, you may only have a few minutes to get out safely once a smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office shared the following safety tips:

– Make a home escape plan.

– Draw a map of your home showing all doors and windows and discuss the plan with everyone in your home.

– Know at least two ways out of every room.

– Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily.

– Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

– Practice your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, at least twice a year.

– Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

– Close doors behind you as you leave.

– Get out and stay out. Never go back inside if there’s a fire.

– If you have to escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke on your way out.

– Call the fire department from the outside of your home.

– Take some time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.