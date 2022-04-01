Fire in detached garage shuts down traffic along portion of 66th Avenue West

A fire in a detached garage that includes a dwelling unit shut down traffic in both directions of 66th Avenue West just south of 222nd Street Southwest shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.
South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said the fire was under control, no injuries were reported and one person was displaced due to the incident.
