Fire District 1 Board to celebrate 74 years of service at final meeting Dec. 3

The Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners will celebrate 74 years of service at its final meeting on Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett.

The fire district in unincorporated south Snohomish County will be dissolved at the end of the year, a decision overwhelmingly approved by voters last February. The action will have no impact on fire and emergency medical services. Fire District 1 ceased providing those services more than two years ago when voters approved the formation of South County Fire, a regional fire authority that combined operations of Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department. South County Fire now serves more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

During the final meeting, Board Chair and retired Deputy Fire Chief Jim McGaughey will give a presentation on the history of the fire district. Former Fire District 1 commissioners and employees have also been invited to share memories.