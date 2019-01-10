Fire departments respond to Cinebarre Wednesday, but no fire found

First responders from South County Fire (formerly Fire District 1) and the Shoreline Fire Department were called to the Cinebarre Mountlake 8 movie theater complex in Mountlake Terrace just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to what was reported as “a smoke investigation.”

Firefighters were seen using a ladder truck to reach the roof, while others walked up an interior stairway to access the upper floor of the theater building. No fire was found and firefighters began leaving the complex at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Theater patrons and staff were not evacuated during the incident. A theater manager on-duty gave no comment and referred inquiries into the incident to the Regal Cinemas corporate office in Knoxville, Tenn.

— By Doug Petrowski