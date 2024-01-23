Fire code public hearing on Jan. 25 city council agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting at its Thursday, Jan. 25 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on amendments to the city fire code.

The council will also review amendments to the zoning text for private recreational facilities and the American Rescue Plan Act radio system purchasing contract.

The Jan. 25 consent calendar includes a Snohomish County loan for the Safe Routes to School project, a professional services agreement with Miquel Edwards, a grant agreement from the Washington State Recreation Conservation Office (RCO), a professional services agreement for the Johnston Group and an addendum to the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant agreement.

A reminder that the City of Mountlake Terrace now requires registration at least 24 hours before the public can make remote public comments during city council, board and commission meetings.

Due to the hate speech that has flooded public comments over Zoom across the region recently, remote participants must fill out an online registration to comment via Zoom or telephone.

Registrants will be contacted via email for confirmation. A reply to the confirmation email must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that evening.

Rules regarding in-person and written comments have not been changed.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





