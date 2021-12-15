Fire causes $400k damage to large garage in Mountlake Terrace

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a large garage at a Mountlake Terrace home Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire in the 21700 block of 48th Avenue West at about 1:20 p.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from a two-story detached garage at the property when South County Fire crews arrived. Firefighters fought the fire from outside the structure and were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main residence.

Damage to the garage, which included a second-floor office, is expected to total more than $400,000, Hynes said.

South County Fire is investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators expect to return to the scene Wednesday to continue their work.