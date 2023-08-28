Fire at Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace causes $60K damage Sunday

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the clubhouse at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace Sunday afternoon, South County Fire said.

Crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived, club employees were spraying water from a garden hose onto an exterior fire outside the kitchen. Occupants of the building safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes and stopped the flames before they reached the interior of the building. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

South County Fire received assistance from Shoreline Fire Department.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.