Discover public art in MLT with new interactive map

A new interactive map shows how to find publicly viewable art in Mountlake Terrace.

In fact, almost every public art installation in the city can be seen on a two-mile roundtrip walk or drive through the city’s downtown core. Artwork included on the map is mostly owned by the city, with additions from Community Transit and muralist Andrew Morrison. Private property was only added if those items are easily viewed outdoors from public areas.

The map was inspired by city staff seeing community members stop by and enjoy the collection of public art at the new Civic Campus, especially families.

The interactive map is available at cityofmlt.com/1699 and at Google Maps at bit.ly/3ozXtiY. A static, printable version can be found here (see preview image below.)

The city’s art collection is managed by the Arts Advisory Commission. The commission, together with the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts, sponsors the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show each fall. Unfortunately, the 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to COVID-19.

Please note this list is not comprehensive, and locations are approximate. To suggest edits or additions, or share fun photos, email cityhall@mltwa.gov. It is anticipated that the new Lynnwood Link light rail station will incorporate artistic elements, but those details are not yet determined.