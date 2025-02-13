Find out more about Girl Scouting in Edmonds School District at Feb. 14 event

Learn more about Girl Scouting in the Edmonds School District at a 3:30 p.m. meeting Friday, Feb.14, at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

There will be opportunities to register and find or create a troop. Girl Scouts do service projects, learn about global issues, have outdoor experiences, develop leadership skills and more.

While this event is open to all youth ages K-12, it is designed for kindergarten through third graders. Those attending will enjoy a free artic theme activity and craft to create and take home.