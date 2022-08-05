Find fall recreation through MLT ‘Craze’ guide

The fall edition of the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Craze magazine is now online. This is your comprehensive guide to all the activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months.

This issue of Craze is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It is available at https://issuu.com/mltrec1968.

Registration has begun for fall programs for children, teens and adults. Mountlake Terrace offers many classes in the pool in addition to lap swimming, plus dance, fitness and sports classes. The Craze also covers day care options.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.