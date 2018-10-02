Final week to see Arts of Terrace juried show

It’s the final week to view the scores of paintings, prints, drawings, photos and various other art pieces on display in the Arts of the Terrace juried art show in Mountlake Terrace.

About 300 works are on display for the show, taking place at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Distinguished jurors have selected honored pieces in each category; for a full list of the show’s winning pieces, click https://mltnews.com/arts-of-the-terrace-juried-arts-show-winners-announced-show-runs-through-oct-7/. Show attendees can vote this week for the “People’s Choice” and “Children’s Choice” award winners, to be announced on Sunday.

40th annual Arts of the Terrace art show

When: through Sunday, Oct. 7

Where: The Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300-58th Avenue West

Cost: Free

Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday.