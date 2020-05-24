Final Main Street paving and traffic signal activations set to start May 26

The Main Street Revitalization Project on 236th Street Southwest is ready for the final layer of asphalt paving by the city’s contractor from west of 56th Avenue West to I‑5, with work scheduled to start Tuesday, May 26, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

Travel along the roadway will remain open throughout the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. paving activities on Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27. These dates are weather dependent and current long-range forecasts into next week suggest paving may be delayed into later that same week.

Northern and southern halves of the roadway will be paved on separate days with flaggers alternating traffic during paving activities. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes or more and are encouraged to use alternate routes in this vicinity until paving operations are complete.

Following this paving work, travel within the construction zone will generally return to normal. Additionally, activation of the new traffic signal at 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest is planned during daytime hours on Thursday, May 28, but would likely be impacted by any weather delay. This new signal is necessary for the widened 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West at this intersection, to upgrade signal technologies, and to match current Town Center styles.

Painted and plastic pavement markings for vehicle and bicycle travel lanes, the center left-turn lane, and pedestrian crosswalks throughout the construction zone will be installed through the following week of June 1. Drivers are encouraged to avoid freshly painted lines. The signal at Van Ry Boulevard (opening to public use later in 2020) is also expected to be activated the following week — on Thursday, June 4.

A police officer may control the intersections during the signal turn at Van Ry Boulevard and activation and removal of the old traffic signal poles at 56th Avenue West.

Main Street Phase 1 contractor activities throughout the corridor following this work are anticipated to be minor and may infrequently impact traffic flows as the project’s construction activities wrap up.

Weekly travel advisories on construction projects throughout the city are provided online atwww.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Please look for any weather related schedule updates early the week of May 25 including as shared on the city’s social media platforms.

For further information, contact City Engineer, Jesse Birchman at jbirchman@mltwa.gov or (425) 744-6275.

###