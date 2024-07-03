Final hearing June 10 on SR 520 bridge toll changes

The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday, July 10, on its proposal to change toll rates on the State Route 520 bridge. If approved, the new rates are planned to go into effect on Aug. 15, according to a news release.

State law requires that the bridge tolls meet the financial obligations of the bridge. The proposed toll rate adjustments raise enough new revenue to meet that requirement.

Tolls on the bridge vary by time of day and day of the week. The proposed changes would increase the tolls by an average of 10 percent, with variations by time of day and day of week. The number of rates throughout the week would be reduced from eight to six different prices.

The virtual hearing will begin at 9 a.m., and the commission is expected to vote on the proposal during the meeting. Public testimony will be accepted before action is taken. Those wishing to attend or testify at the hearing must register via Zoom on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.

For more information about the toll rate proposal or to view the meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov