Final city council work session on Town Center Plan Sept. 12

The final Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session on the Planning Commission’s recommendation for the Town Center Subarea Plan is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 12.

Also on the Sept. 12 agenda:

– Review of development regulations to implement the Shoreline Master Program

– Discussion on community housing needs

– Introduction to stormwater rate study

– Update on Civic Campus Redevelopment Project

The public hearing on the 2018 Town Center Comprehensive Plan amendments and development regulations is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Unless the city council needs additional time, final action is scheduled on the plan and related documents during a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

You may visit www.cityofmlt.com/469 for City Council meeting agendas, materials, and audio.

Both meetings are scheduled to take place in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor, Mountlake Terrace.

Citizens may provide input on the Town Center Plan by email to [email protected], by handwritten letter to the address above, or in person at one or more of the meetings. Public hearing testimony must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.