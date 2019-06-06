Fifth annual Snohomish Summer Smash HS tennis tournament July 26-28

The Snohomish Summer Smash, a three-day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns for its fifth year to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 26-28. Registration is $30 for singles players and $50 for doubles and mixed doubles teams.

Proceeds benefit the Snohomish High School boys and girls tennis teams. Westra Sports of Everett returns as the tournament’s Premier Sponsor and will provide prizes for the division winners.

Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the U.S.Tennis Association.

Registration deadline for the tournament is July 17, and players interested in participating can email the tournament director at [email protected] for a registration packet or go to snohomishsummersmash.com.