Festive 6th Annual Day of the Dead celebration in Lynnwood Oct. 28

Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is just around the corner — on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12-5 p.m. The Foundation Washington-Guerro (WAGRO) is inviting everyone to join them for this cultural celebration, held at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

The Day of the Dead holiday shares a unique cultural experience that celebrates remembrance and celebration the lives of those who have left us. The event promises a range of festivities including art, music, floral workshops, food, raffles, raffle games, face painting, contests and kids’ activities. Additionally, organizers are seeking contestants to display their altars, catrinas (traditional clothing) and literary skills.