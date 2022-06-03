Fentanyl and guns found during traffic stop in Mountlake Terrace

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered approximately 900 fentanyl pills and three guns, one of which was a ghost AR-15 with a large drum style magazine, during a May 27 traffic stop in Mountlake Terrace.

Deputies observed a man driving a gray Mercedes over 80 mph while tailgating other vehicles and weaving through traffic. They conducted a traffic stop as the car continued southbound and approached the 220th Street Southwest exit on Interstate 5.

The vehicle’s two occupants admitted there were several guns in the Mercedes and a few hundred fentanyl pills in a bag that was located in the rear passenger compartment. The driver, a 23-year-old Everett man, was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail after confessing to the fentanyl and firearms being in his possession.