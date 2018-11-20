Feds agree to $1.2 billion in funding for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail line

Sound Transit has secured a long sought-after agreement with the Trump administration for $1.2 billion in federal money for the planned 8.5-mile Northgate-to-Lynnwood light-rail line, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Monday.

The agreement between Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) still must undergo a 30-day congressional review period, but it is highly likely that it will be finalized next month, The Times said. Along with the $1.2 billion grant, the FTA also approved more than $650 million in low-interest, deferred-payment federal loans for Sound Transit to complete the Lynnwood line.

An estimated 68,500 daily riders are expected to board the Lynnwood Link trains, which will provide an option to escape some of the nation’s worst highway delays. Trains from Lynnwood — which will also stop at new light-rail station in Mountlake Terrace — would reach the University of Washington in 20 minutes, or downtown Seattle in 28 minutes.

You can read more in The Times story.