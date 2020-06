The Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that Dr. Victor Vergara has been named the district’s executive director of equity and student success.

Vergara is currently the director of multilingual education in the Federal Way School District. Prior to that, he was the Director of Bilingual Education and Latina/o Outreach in Walla Walla and a high school principal in Woodburn, Ore.

He will begin his position effective July 1.