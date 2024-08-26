Federal grant supports transportation planning tool in WA

A grant from the federal government is helping improve transportation planning options in the Puget Sound region.

The nonprofit Hopelink received a $519,000 Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility Project grant, a program created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

Staci Sahoo, director of mobility management for the nonprofit Hopelink, said the funds will support the second phase in the development of its online tool, the Find a Ride Trip Planner. She pointed out different transportation resources each have their own avenues for signing up.

Hopelink, a nonprofit community action agency serving Washington’s King and Snohomish counties, will receive funding to buy software to significantly improve the user experience for riders seeking specialized transportation services to key destinations, such as medical facilities and social activities in the Puget Sound area. This project is part of a multi-phased approach to and accessible and inclusive one call/one click system.

“Were so excited for is to make it as seamless as we possibly can with all the systems diverging,” Sahoo explained. “How do we bring it all into one tool so that somebody just has to apply, just has to sign up one time?”

Sahoo noted the ultimate goal of the Find a Trip Planner tool is to create a seamless process for the booking and payment of transportation. Many people currently need to work across different apps and tools to navigate the process. The planner provides transportation options across King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

Sahoo stressed finding transportation can be hard especially for people who may have mobility issues. However, the tool could help them identify resources for transportation.

“An individual who uses a mobility device, a person who identifies as low vision or blind, they’re likely eligible for a lot more services than they realize,” Sahoo observed. “That’s what we’re trying to help connect them with.”

Sahoo added the tool has also helped to identify gaps in transportation services. For example, Snoqualmie Valley recently launched service on the weekend.

“Our first priority is the end user, the person who will be using the tool,” Sahoo asserted. “We’ve already seen benefits on actually increasing services because we’re able to more easily see what’s lacking.”

The Find a Ride Trip Planner was among 17 projects selected to receive an Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility Project grant. The Federal Transit Administration distributed a combined $7.8 million to the projects.

— By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service