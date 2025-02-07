Feb. 20 presentation explores how WA state UFO incident spawned ‘Men in Black’

The public is invited to join the Sno-King School Retirees at their meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, to hear speaker Steve Edmiston, from Humanities Washington, present “UFO Northwest: How Washington Spawned the Men in Black.”

Edmiston was the screenwriter and co-producer of The Maury Island Incident, a film chronicling the story of the alleged sighting of a UFO over Puget Sound.

On Aug. 1, 1947, the tragic crash of a B-25 bomber in Washington State triggered an FBI investigation. The FBI’s records from 1947, which were sealed for decades, reveal Cold War fears, jurisdictional disputes, cover-ups, false confessions, a courageous FBI Special Agent and the hands-on involvement of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Relying on the FBI records, this talk exposes a Washington story that shapes our current UFO narratives, from 1950s pulp magazines to the ubiquitous X-Files and Men in Black film franchises. Also examined: How the Northwest’s unique position in UFO history is challenged by others that assert contradictory narratives.

The Sno-King event takes place at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.