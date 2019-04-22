FC Edmonds soccer tryouts May 4

Sno-King Youth Club’s FC Edmonds is hosting soccer tryouts for boys and girls on Saturday, May 4 at the Meadowdale Athletic Complex Field #2, 16700 66th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

FC Edmonds is a Premier Soccer Club serving players predominantly from the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace areas.

For nearly 20 years, the recreational feeder program has been Sno-King Youth Club based in Edmonds. The goal of FC Edmonds is to provide a local option for players seeking advanced training and competitive opportunities to grow as soccer players. Players will always have the option to remain in the recreational program if not selected for a FC Edmonds team.

FC Edmonds teams play in the Puget Sound Premier League (PSPL) and US Club Soccer.

Girls tryouts will be from 9:30-11 a.m. May 4 while boys tryouts will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.skyc.net/fcedmonds.