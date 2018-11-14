FC Edmonds Quiet Riot girls soccer headed to Nationals

FC FC Edmonds Quiet Riot (girls 2005) placed 1st in Puget Sound Premier League’s WNPL — the league’s top division — and is now headed to Nationals in Colorado in July.

Quiet Riot finished the season with an undefeated record of 8-2-0, scoring 26 goals against their opponents while giving up just three goals. Quiet Riot is only the second FC Edmonds team to qualify for Nationals.

The team includes players from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, and is coached by John Lowdon, Alvin Little and Josh Cardin

Quiet Riot will be looking to add a few more players to their roster. Those interested can contact FC Edmonds via this link for details.