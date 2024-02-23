FC Edmonds hosting spring 2024 soccer tryouts

FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District, is gearing up for tryouts.
Visit the website, www.SKYC.net, for tryout dates and more information. Registration opens soon.
