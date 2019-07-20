FC Edmonds Girls 2005 soccer team finishes 3rd at Nationals

FC Edmonds Girls 2005 team placed third in the nation last weekend during the U.S. Club Soccer’s National Premier League Finals in Denver, Colo.

FC Edmonds is the Premier Soccer Club of Sno-King Youth Club and serves students of the Edmonds School District. The team includes players from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Coaching staff includes head coach John Lowdon and assistants Alvin Little and Josh Cardin.

“I am very proud of every single player on this team and the whole coaching staff,” said Director of Coaching for FC Edmonds Ryan Camden. “Just getting to the National Premier League Final is a tough task in itself. Coach Lowdon and his staff have done a tremendous job with this team since day 1. They prepared the team the correct way physically and mentally, and finished third in the country.

“I think that says it all about what this team and coaching staff brings to FC Edmonds and to the state of Washington,” Camden continued. “This team has sparked a culture change for the entire club and community.”

The FC Edmonds Girls 2005 team qualified for US Club Soccer’s National tournament in Fall of 2018 after placing 1st in Puget Sound Premier League’s WNPL — the league’s top division.

The team finished its regular season with an undefeated record of 8-2-0, scoring 26 goals against their opponents while giving up just three goals. FC Edmonds Girls 2005 was only the second FC Edmonds team to qualify for Nationals.