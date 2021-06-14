FC Edmonds Girls ’08 team wins Starfire Spring Classic Posted: June 14, 2021 33 The FC Edmonds Girls ‘08 team won the Starfire Spring Classic Tournament, beating Seattle Celtic in the final on a penalty kick shootout. Head coach is Adam Hewitt and assistant coach is Tim Schell. Keeper Madalyn Bryant made two saves in the shootout to secure the championship victory. The team includes players from Edmonds, Mukilteo, Lynnwood, Lake Forest Park and Mountlake Terrace.
