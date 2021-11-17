FC Edmonds Girls ’08 team wins league for second season

The undefeated FC Edmonds Girls ‘08 soccer team won the Washington Premier League Classic 1 West League for the second straight season.

FC Edmonds is the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District,

The FC Edmonds Girls ’08 team will be moving up to WPL WA Super League next season. Head coach is Adam Hewitt and assistant coach is Tim Schell.