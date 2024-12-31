Favorite staff stories from 2024

As we move into the New Year, we asked our staff members to list their top stories of 2024. Here’s what made the cut:

Babbling Books with Susan and Mary Kay at the Edmonds Bookshop

“I love to read. When my editor asked me to cover “babbling books with Susan and Mary Kay,” saying yes was a no brainer. Not only was the event itself lovely (the snacks were good and is there anything better than a room full of book lovers?) but I learned about some great new reads. I picked their recommendation, The Art Thief, for my book club and it was a hit!”

— Elizabeth Murray

From pulpit to standup comedy stage — Jason Deuman shares the word, both spiritual and funny

“Being able to interview Jason and see him perform a 12-minute set at a small comedy show at Peace of Mind Brewing in Lynnwood was a lot of fun. Then in the article I wanted to surprise the reader with a character that seemed to be in roles that might not mix — but Jason is an example of challenging us to not stereotype people nor put them in confining boxes in our mind. I also enjoyed sprinkling in a few jokes that Jason tells throughout the text of the article. Since the article was published in January 2024, Jason stepped down from his role as lead pastor of Creekside Church in Lynnwood late in the year to take a position at Northwest University in Kirkland, where he now serves as the Director of the Northwest Partnership Program.

— Doug Petrowski

Former Univision journalist fills Spanish-speaking news desert from his home in Lynnwood

“One of my favorite and memorable stories was interviewing Se Habla Media founders Jaime Méndez and Diana Oliveros at their home in Lynnwood. I had never interviewed a journalist before, especially one with 26 years of experience under his belt. It was inspiring to hear how they overcame their struggles in getting Se Habla Media started after Univision Seattle announced in the fall of 2023 that they would be closing at the end of that year. I look forward to seeing what they will be doing in 2025.”

— Nick Ng

“As a longtime birder, I took on researching and writing about the proposal to control barred owl populations in order to protect native spotted owl populations with a keen sense of responsibility. I enjoyed the opportunity to interview experts in the wildlife field, although I admit that I am still conflicted —both ethically and scientifically—about the what the appropriate course of action is.”

— Clare McLean

“Although I mainly focus on food articles, my favorite article was about Mike Neagle. Mike epitomizes kindness and is a wonderful example of a neighbor who makes living in Edmonds such a blessing. He wants to make a difference in people’s lives by the simple act of getting them to their destination and back home safely in his beloved car, “Betty White.”

— Deborah Binder

‘I’m so thankful to have this place’: A one-stop hub for showers, food and clothes in Lynnwood

“I really liked the story I did about the Hygiene Center. I loved having the opportunity to hang out with those who use the facility and those who work/volunteer there.”

— Angelica Relente

What will light rail bring to Snohomish County? Part 2 — Nearly 60 years of history behind Lynnwood Link launch

“The light rail story was probably my favorite article this year. It was fun to be a part of history as a journalist.”

— Rick Sinnett

‘You are worth protecting’: Police teach women the art of self-defense

“I enjoyed writing the story about self-defense as self-empowerment. Physical, mental and emotional are crucial in my mind to building and maintaining a strong and informed community. Self-worth that filters out into our society and encourages lasting harmony and peace.”

— Misha Carter

Edmonds loses a bigger-than-life community force: Mike Meeks, 1946-2024 “I’m going to pick two favorite stories because they follow the same theme — a tribute to a fellow community member who helped make this a better place and us better citizens. Writing the two stories about Mike Meeks and Albert Hamilton was particularly significant for me. Each was the story of a life. And both are no longer with us. They played very different roles in our community – one a long-time resident and an established business person with a singular devotion to public service, and the other a person who lived on the margins, suffered from disabilities, and tested the limits of our social services.

It seemed like Mike Meeks was everywhere — from the pickleball court to fundraisers to shaping our community to supporting a wide array of causes. To know him was to be his friend. He touched our community, spent his life making this a better place, and we are richer for him having lived among us. Edmonds man who went from unsheltered to ‘living his best life’ dies at 41 Albert Hamilton, occasionally homeless, lived among us too. He stressed and challenged our social services net, law enforcement, and the dedicated people who provide these – and by this became a living example of how far we still need to go in serving those in our community who “dance to a different drummer.” He forced us to ask hard questions, and held up a mirror showing us the inadequacies of our good-intentioned but often misdirected efforts – and we are a better community for it.”

— Larry Vogel

“My favorite story is the two-part article regarding Shirley Stott, WWII Evacuation nurse. Her commitment was exemplary of so many women who joined the war effort and provided valuable services to the country on many different levels.”

— Byron Wilkes