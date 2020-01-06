Updated: Fatality, house fire reported after car crashes into home at 44th and 220th in MLT

Updated at 10:35 a.m. with photos and additional details

A fatality was reported Monday morning after a car crashed into a home on the east corner of 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, causing a fire. Streets were blocked due to emergency vehicles and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said that one woman inside the house at the time of collision got out safely but she suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday, when the car went through a fence and power pole before hitting the back of the home.

“We’re not even sure which direction the car was headed at this point,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe, “but the car veered off the road, hit a power pole, then caught fire, then ran into the house.”

“It appears the body inside the car sustained injuries during the fire,” Lowe said. Police said it wasn’t immediately known whether the deceased person inside the vehicle was the driver, as the victim wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Police also don’t know yet whether the victim died as a result of a medical emergency that caused the crash into the home, or if the victim died as a result of the collision. Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Snohomish County PUD were on the scene to repair downed power lines, and police estimated that a detour around the affected area would be in effect for several hours.

It’s also not known whether the fire in the home was caused by the power lines making contact or due to the collision itself, Hynes said. The couple who lived in the home will be displaced, and Support 7 and the Red Cross were on the scene to assist, Hynes added.