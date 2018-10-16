Fatal shooting by Lynnwood police officer justified, Snohomish County prosecutor reaffirms

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Roe, who reviewed a Lynnwood police officer’s fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man after new witness statements raised questions about the officer’s actions, has reaffirmed to our online news partner The Seattle Times the original decision of his office: that the shooting was justified.

In an interview Monday, Roe also defended the independent investigation of the shooting conducted by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, or SMART, calling it thorough and fair.

The 2017 shooting and investigation has come under sharp criticism by two attorneys representing the parents of Jeremy Dowell, a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man with mental-health issues. The City of Lynnwood recently settled a federal civil-rights lawsuit brought by Dowell’s parents and his estate, and the insurers in the case agreed to pay $1.75 million without the city admitting wrongdoing.

