Fare collection restarts on Swift Bus Rapid Transit June 1

Community Transit will begin collecting fares for Swift Blue and Swift Green bus rapid transit lines Monday, June 1. Unlike other Community Transit bus routes, Swift riders pay fares at Swift stations, not at the front of the bus.

Service ambassadors will be available at Swift stations beginning June 1 to answer questions and assist riders.

Community Transit temporarily suspended the collection of fares in March to allow riders to board and exit buses through the middle and rear doors. This allows for increased physical distance between riders and bus drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also blocked off the front section of its buses for the protection of drivers. Only ADA customers are allowed to use the front door and sit in the front section.

Fares on all other Community Transit buses will remain suspended for the month of June, with a plan to restore fare collection in the coming months based on updated safety measures.

The fare on Swift buses is the same as all local service within Snohomish County:

$2.50 Adults (19-64)

$1.75 Youth (6-18)

$1.25 ORCA LIFT/Reduced fare (seniors, disabled, Medicare)

Riders pay their fares at Swift stations before boarding the bus. ORCA cardholders can pay by tapping the ORCA readers at the Swiftstations. Cash and credit card payments can be made at ticket vending machines. Community Transit will be disinfecting ORCA readers and ticket vending machines daily.

Riders must present proof of payment when asked. Not paying fare can result in a $124 citation. For more information on how to pay Swift fares, visit communitytransit.org/swifttickets.

Community Transit offers a reduced bus fare for income-eligible riders through the ORCA LIFT program. People receiving benefits from the State of Washington, including food, medical, and/or cash benefits, have the option to apply online for the ORCA LIFT program.

More information on the ORCA LIFT program is available here.

Swift service

Swift bus rapid transit lines serve fewer stops than regular local bus service, providing a quicker ride. During the pandemic, weekday service has been reduced while weekend service remains on regular schedule.

The Swift Blue Line operates between Everett Station and the Aurora Village Transit Center in Shoreline. Buses run every 15 minutes weekday mornings, every 12 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and every 20 minutes at night and Sundays. On Saturdays, Swift Blue Line buses run every 15 minutes until 7 p.m., then every 20 minutes until 10 p.m.

The Swift Green Line operates between Seaway Transit Center near Boeing-Everett and the Canyon Park Park & Ride in Bothell. Buses run every 15 minutes weekdays until 7 p.m., then every 20 minutes nights and weekends.