‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ movie at Terrace Creek Park Aug. 9

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be the movie showing at Terrace Creek Park starting at 8:45 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 9. It’s the third of four free films offered through Terrace Summer Nights 2024, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a 2016 fantasy film directed by David Yates and written by J. K. Rowling. It is the first installment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the ninth overall in the Wizarding World franchise, serving as a spin-off of and prequel to the Harry Potter film series; it is inspired by the 2001 guide book of the same name by Rowling.

All of this summer’s movies will be at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W.

The final film of the summer will be Aug. 16, when D2: Mighty Ducks will be showing at 8:30 p.m.