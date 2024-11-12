Family Storytime at the Mountlake Terrace Library Nov. 19

Families and their preschool toddlers can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and creative activities during Family Story Time at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace.
More information about the event is here.
Contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online here.
