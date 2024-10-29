Family Storytime at Mountlake Terrace Library Nov. 12

Families and their preschool toddlers can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and creative activities at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A playtime or art activity may follow.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.