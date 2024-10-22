Family friendly Halloween events at local churches

An increasing number of churches in South Snohomish County are joining the trend of providing special family friendly events for the Halloween season. This year’s offerings start on Friday, Oct. 25, and continue until Halloween evening.
Here is the listing of the free events being offered at local churches this year. (If you know of other events not included in this list, contact us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.)
Fall Fest
Friday, Oct. 25; 6-8:30 p.m.
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
Game booths, hayrides, crafts, face painting, “Pie Your Pastor” booth, candy, showing of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Mill Creek Kids Candy Crawl
Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Mill Creek Foursquare Church
1415 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Games, inflatables, corn hole, “Dunk a Pastor” dunk tank, popcorn, cotton candy, barbecue, candy
Pumpkin Palooza
Saturday, Oct. 26; 2-4 p.m.
Silver Creek Family Church
5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, cake walk, candy
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 26; 4-6 p.m.
Northlake Church
19029 North Road, Lynnwood
Trunk or treat, car show, prizes, photo booths, bouncy houses, hot cocoa and cider, candy
Kids’ Drive-in Movie Night
Saturday, Oct. 26; 5-8 p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Games, prizes, candy (kids make “cars” out of boxes to watch the movie from)
Trunk or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 26; 6-8 p.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood
Decorated cars, candy
Pumpkin Carving
Sunday, Oct. 27; noon-2 p.m.
Renew Church
2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Pumpkin carving, lunch (RSVP at ministry@renewlynnwood.church)
Trunk or Treat Halloween Hallways
Sunday, Oct. 27; 3-4:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Indoor trunk-or-treating, warm cocoa, treats, candy
Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 27; 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds
Candy
Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood
Prizes, candy
Candy Crush
Sunday, Oct. 27; 5:30-7 p.m.
NW Church
19820 Scriber Lake Road #1; Lynnwood
Balloons, treats, hot chocolate, candy
Youth Harvest Party (for teens)
Wednesday, Oct. 30; 7-8:30 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds
Costumes, pumpkin carving
Trunk or Treat
Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-8 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Games, food, candy
Tropical Oasis Harvest Party
Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-8 p.m.
Westgate Chapel
22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds
Games, prizes, candy
Community Fall Festival
Thursday, Oct. 31; 5:30-8:30 p.m.
New Song Church
23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
Games, crafts, photo booth, inflatables, carnival food, skit performance, worship
Trunk & Treat
Thursday, Oct. 31; 6-8 p.m.
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
Games, candy
— By Doug Petrowski
