Family-friendly, adult New Year’s Eve parties planned at Dave and Buster’s

Dave and Buster’s will be hosting two parties to welcome in the new year: one for the family and one for adults. The parties will be held at the Alderwood Mall location, located at 18606 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood.

The family portion of the event will begin at 4 p.m. and includes access to a banquet with unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and food, a $20 Power Card with unlimited video game play, a special ginger ale New Year’s Eve toast complete with a video countdown and a balloon drop.

Adults 21 and over can enjoy a celebration beginning at 9 p.m. including access to a banquet with unlimited drinks and food, a $20 Power Card with unlimited video game play, and a New Year’s Eve toast. Premium entrance admission also includes two alcoholic drink vouchers. Event organizers say the night will feature several giveaways, two event DJs, a balloon drop and a photo booth with onsite printing.