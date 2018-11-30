Families of 7th-10th graders invited to Dec. 5. meeting on 24 credit graduation requirement

All families of current Edmonds School District 7th-10th grade students are invited to an informational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 5 regarding the work of the district’s 24 Credit Task Force. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High Theater.

This is an opportunity to learn about the work the task force has been doing, and to explain potential schedule models that it is considering for secondary schools.

In 2015, Washington State increased the requirements for students to earn a high school diploma to 24 credits. The Edmonds School District applied for a waiver of this requirement, delaying implementation for two years.

All ESD students are required to earn 24 high school credits in order to graduate beginning with the Class of 2021. This is a change from the 22 credits required for students graduating through 2020. In the district’s current high school schedules, students can take six classes during the school day. Over four years, this adds up to the required 24 credits but leaves no room for error.

The 24 Credit Task Force members have been learning about different models of scheduling for middle and high school students, exploring what other schools around us are doing, looking at financial impacts of potential schedule changes, and developing ways to gather data to determine which scheduling options to consider. More information on graduation requirements is available on the Edmonds School District website.