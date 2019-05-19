Families get moving at annual Health and Fitness Expo

1 of 12

It was a beautiful Saturday morning to be outside and active, as hundreds of kids, parents, health-related business owners and others gathered at Edmonds School District stadium for the annual Health and Fitness Expo organized by Edmonds Parks and Recreation, Move 60!, the Edmonds School District and Verdant Health Commission.

Organized activities focused on track and field, including a fun run, long jump, sprints and hurdles. But there as also high-energy aerobics exercises, obstacle courses, soccer competitions, and even tai kwon do. Between events, parents and kids could catch their breath browsing an array of booths offering everything from planting your own food to health screenings.

Additional sponsors and partners include Swedish Edmonds, Community Health Center (CHC), the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, Molina Health Care, Cascade Bicycle Club, Bonnie Plants, Lowe’s Hardware and Growing Groceries.

— Photos by Larry Vogel