Families, community members invited to review new K-5 science curriculum Sept. 11

The Edmonds School District is inviting families, students, community members and staff to review its new K-5 science curriculum for its students. Those interested can provide input on the curriculum options Sept. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Edmonds School District Office, Room 101, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood.

Attendees will have an opportunity to view sample materials, explore the online interface, ask questions from the publishers and give feedback about whether the materials are engaging and interesting.

Child care will be provided.