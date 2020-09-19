Fall quarter starts at Edmonds College Sept. 21, with most classes online

Edmonds College is open; however, most classes and services are virtual and online for fall quarter, which starts Sept. 21.

“At Edmonds College, your success is our priority — especially now,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We’re working hard during this challenging time to pivot and continue to provide our students with a high quality education and support services.”

The EC Back to School Guide for Fall Quarter 2020 provides new and returning students with information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more.

All fall classes are 100% online with some exceptions for classes with a hands-on lab component. The college notes it has been a leader in online education and has offered online classes for more than 20 years.

To view the fall quarter class schedule and register, go to edcc.edu/schedule. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edcc.edu/coronavirus.