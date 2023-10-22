Fall Faculty Jam Session at Edmonds College Oct. 25

Edmonds College’s music department faculty will be taking over at the Black Box Theater for a Wednesday, Oct. 25 jam session. Music lovers are invited to listen to them perform classical to jazz music from 7:30-9 p.m. at 20310 68th Ave. W.

This concert is free to all, but hosts say a suggested donation of $7– applied to student scholarships through the Edmonds College Foundation– is always appreciated.