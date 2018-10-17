Extensive search underway for man suspected in Meadowdale County Park rape

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has launched an extensive search for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday morning on a trail at Meadowdale County Park, north of Lynnwood, our online news partner The Seattle Times report.

Three K-9 teams, a helicopter and a drone are all involved in the search, and the sheriff’s marine unit is monitoring the shoreline, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a scarf around his neck, she said.

Just before 9 a.m., the woman was walking on the trail when she was attacked about 300 yards from the trailhead, said O’Keefe. She didn’t know how the woman got away but said the woman called 911 to report the assault.

Read more in The Times story.