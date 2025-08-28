Extended SR 104 closure begins Thursday, Sept. 4, for fish passage work in Lake Forest Park

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

A reminder for tor those who travel through Lake Forest Park: Both directions of SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast will close near 35th Avenue Northeast for at least 35 days starting Thursday, Sept. 4, for a project that will improve fish passage along Lyon Creek in Lake Forest Park, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

The contractor for WSDOT will close all travel lanes and sidewalks on SR 104 at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4. Signed detours will guide pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles around the work zone, which will be active 24 hours a day.

The vehicle detour will follow Northeast 195th Street and 35th Avenue Northeast, while cyclists and pedestrians will use Northeast 190th and 35th Avenue Northeast to get around construction.

During the closure, crews will replace the existing 6-foot-wide culvert that carries Lyon Creek beneath SR 104 with a 24-foot-wide structure and make habitat improvements within the waterway. Crews also will finish sewer upgrades on adjacent local streets that began earlier this summer.

Once complete, this project will open more than 7.5 miles of potential upstream habitat to native and migrating fish.