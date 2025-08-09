Explosives, 73 unsecured firearms found in home of 4-year-old who accidentally shot mother in Lynnwood 

The father of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother in unincorporated Lynnwood has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, including possession of unlawful firearms, domestic violence and possession of explosive devices, in Snohomish County Court earlier this week., The bail for 44-year-old David Neff was doubled to $1 million after officers found more than 10 explosives and 73 unsecured firearms in the home.

Neff was booked into Snohomish County Jail July 15 after his 4-year-old accidentally shot his mother with Neff’s unsecured firearm. The mother was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old also sustained a minor injury under his eye from the kickback when firing the gun.

According to an affidavit written by Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kristina Beske-Keplinger, the boy pulled the gun out of Neff’s holster while the father was asleep and shot his mother while she was in the shower.

Neff faces the following charges:

First-degree unsafe storage of a firearm, domestic violence.

Two counts of possession of an unlawful firearm.

Three counts of reckless endangerment domestic violence.

Eight counts of possession of an explosive device.

Unlicensed possession of explosives.

When Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home July 15, Neff reported 13 registered firearms in his home, claiming he kept them locked in a safe in which only he knew the code for. While conducting a three-day search of the residence, deputies found 73 unsecured firearms, all accessible to the two children living in the home. Additionally, police found 10 explosive devices, large amounts of gun powder, and a suspected meth pipe. Narcotics were also recovered from a search of Neff’s person upon his arrest.

During the search, the state’s bomb squad was called to the home several times as explosives were discovered. Residents of the townhome complex where the family lived were evacuated for their safety.

Of the firearms found, there were two unsecured AR-style rifles with loaded magazines in another bathroom that shared a wall with the bathroom where the shooting occurred. Police also found a bump stick and five illegal short-barrel rifles elsewhere in the home.

The Everett Police Department bomb squad joined the state agency in investigating the contents of the explosives July 28. X-rays revealed shrapnel such as nails and screws in some of the devices, indicating “deadly intent,” Beske-Keplinger said.

“Some bombs were simply too dangerous to be deconstructed and were counter charged, meaning they were blown up,” she wrote in court documents.

In addition, a drawing seeming to depict a mass shooting was found in the home with Neff’s name on it.

Prosecutors requested that the judge double Neff’s bail to $1 million, stating, “the magnitude of the threat the defendant poses to this community was not fully understood until the search concluded.”

“The new information is that there were over 10 bombs with added metal shrapnel and 73 firearms, most of which were not properly stored,” Beske-Keplinger continued. “Defendant had all the pieces to construct bombs and was doing so. The addition of metal fragments to these bombs is done with the intent of killing and injuring others.”

Neff remains in the Snohomish County Jail with a trial date set for Sept. 26.

— Contact Ashley Nash at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.