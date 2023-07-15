‘Exploring prohibition in Puget Sound’ with author Brad Holden at Edmonds Waterfront Center Aug. 10

“Exploring prohibition in Puget Sound: Bootleggers, rumrunners and graft” is the topic of the next Edmonds Author and Lecture series featuring author and historian Brad Holden Thursday, Aug. 10.

The event — sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and My Edmonds News — will run from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Holden’s trilogy of books related to local Prohibition history — including his latest book, Lost Roadhouses of Seattle — are available online and at bookstores. Immediately following the lecture, the Edmonds Bookshop will be selling copies of Holden’s books.

A 25-year Edmonds resident, Holden is a columnist for Seattle Magazine, is a contributing writer for HistoryLink.org (an online encyclopedia of Washington state history) and his work has also appeared in the Seattle Times. Holden has been profiled on KIRO and KOMO news, Seattle Refined, NPR, KING 5 Evening! and various publications.

He is also the co-host of the podcast “Dim Lights & Stiff Drinks: The Dive Bars of Seattle.”

Tickets are $7.50 and can be purchased at this link or at the door.